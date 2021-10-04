Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.18. 510,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,261. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $130.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,424.08 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.85.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

