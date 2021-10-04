Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.18. 510,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,261. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $130.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,424.08 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.85.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
