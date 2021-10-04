Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $279,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tricia Plouf also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Thursday, August 19th, Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $128,595.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total transaction of $157,185.00.

NASDAQ TRUP traded down $2.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,428. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $126.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.93 and a beta of 1.85.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Trupanion by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Trupanion by 19.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,951,000 after purchasing an additional 128,087 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth $135,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.