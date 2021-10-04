Insider Selling: TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) CEO Sells 35,430 Shares of Stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) CEO Cheng Lu sold 35,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,259,536.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cheng Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TuSimple alerts:

On Tuesday, September 14th, Cheng Lu sold 43,723 shares of TuSimple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $1,716,564.98.

On Thursday, September 9th, Cheng Lu sold 43,258 shares of TuSimple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $1,821,161.80.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of TuSimple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,888,600.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Cheng Lu sold 40,648 shares of TuSimple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,795,828.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TSP traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,470. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.85.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. Research analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at $581,577,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $461,118,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,946,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,835,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,773,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSP. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.