Insider Selling: VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells 15,148 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,148 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $323,561.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,441 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $473,280.69.

On Thursday, September 23rd, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $1,494,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,477 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $303,503.97.

On Tuesday, September 14th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 20,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $391,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,554,750.00.

On Monday, August 30th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 46,375 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $908,486.25.

On Friday, August 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,114 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $454,000.42.

On Wednesday, August 25th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 34,448 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $706,184.00.

On Friday, August 20th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,157 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $441,145.87.

On Tuesday, August 17th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $35,034.30.

NYSE:VZIO traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.67. 918,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,748. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

VZIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $708,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 11,265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,128,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 1,388.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 26,938 shares during the period. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

