Insider Selling: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $113,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $134,560.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $1,659,000.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas Gad sold 26,111 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $765,052.30.

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas Gad sold 1,110 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $34,421.10.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $129,880.00.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB traded down $1.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.32. The company had a trading volume of 174,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,737. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.87. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

