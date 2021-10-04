Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Sells 9,167 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 9,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $154,097.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $1,040,024.30.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,198 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $39,564.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,015.36.

On Monday, July 12th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $79,327.70.

Zuora stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 877,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,463. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $18.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Zuora in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

