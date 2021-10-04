Insights Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,724.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded up 51.9% against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a total market cap of $10.77 million and $4,724.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for $0.0547 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,211.63 or 0.08533463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00054037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.00274368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00113565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

About Insights Network

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 287,503,097 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

