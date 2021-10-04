Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $27.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Insmed has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The company had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Insmed will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 16.8% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth about $11,286,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 106,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

