Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,905,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,385 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.99% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $368,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.25.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $239.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.74. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $264.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

