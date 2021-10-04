INT Chain (INT) Tops One Day Volume of $889,058.00

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, INT Chain has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. INT Chain has a total market cap of $10.81 million and $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get INT Chain alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,326.40 or 0.08763847 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.00 or 0.00346383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00054748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.22 or 0.00284033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00114934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT Chain (INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling INT Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.