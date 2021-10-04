Intact Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,150 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,827 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,003,446 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $236,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $289.10 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $199.62 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $294.65 and a 200-day moving average of $269.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

