Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.62% of Integer worth $19,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Integer by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Integer by 0.3% in the second quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 34,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Integer by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 9.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Integer news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $233,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $246,328.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,670 over the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITGR opened at $92.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.42. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $312.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.50 million. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITGR shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

