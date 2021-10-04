International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for International Business Machines in a report issued on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $143.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $47,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

