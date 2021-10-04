InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Short Interest Up 57.1% in September

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $12,219,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $7,849,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $5,826,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $5,743,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $4,165,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPVI opened at $9.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

