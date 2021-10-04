Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4,833.62

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,833.62 ($63.15) and last traded at GBX 4,846 ($63.31), with a volume of 4782 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,867 ($63.59).

ITRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.08) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 5,475 ($71.53) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,395 ($70.49).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,275.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9,380.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.84 billion and a PE ratio of 29.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 34.20 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.64%.

About Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.