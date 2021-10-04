Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Gap Down to $14.18

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.18, but opened at $13.55. Inventiva shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on IVA shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Inventiva from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Inventiva during the second quarter worth $163,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the second quarter valued at $355,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the first quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Inventiva in the first quarter worth about $1,573,000.

About Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

