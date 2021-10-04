Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Bought by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,188 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 386.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter.

BSCM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.54. 18,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,325. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $21.88.

