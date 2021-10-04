Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stock Position Boosted by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned 0.55% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 29,835 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 268,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 25,824 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 218,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,180,000 after acquiring an additional 89,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 232,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $21.68. 12,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,160. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.