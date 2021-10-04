Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,026 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $33,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 376.8% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $151.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $105.95 and a 52 week high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

