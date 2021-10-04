Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,828 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $54,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 376.8% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.36. 44,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,573. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $105.95 and a 1-year high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

