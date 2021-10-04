Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,900 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the August 31st total of 111,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIM. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 29,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,954. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $17.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.