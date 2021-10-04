Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for October, 4th (ACHV, ASTR, CLMT, COHR, EFTR, IPGP, LASR, MPLN, NPSNY, NRDY)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, October 4th:

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV). Alliance Global Partners issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Achieve Life Sciences Inc alerts:

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of. HC Wainwright issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR). Mizuho issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP). Stifel Nicolaus issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY). Canaccord Genuity issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX). Guggenheim issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY). Loop Capital issued a hold rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.