Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for October, 4th (ACHV, ASTR, CLMT, COHR, EFTR, IPGP, LASR, MPLN, NPSNY, NRDY)

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, October 4th:

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV). Alliance Global Partners issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR). Mizuho issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP). Stifel Nicolaus issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY). Canaccord Genuity issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX). Guggenheim issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY). Loop Capital issued a hold rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

