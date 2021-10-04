Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for easyJet (ESYJY)

easyJet (OTCMKTS: ESYJY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/1/2021 – easyJet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 9/20/2021 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/17/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 9/14/2021 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 9/14/2021 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 9/10/2021 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 9/10/2021 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating.
Shares of easyJet stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 31,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,580. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5097 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.
