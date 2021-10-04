Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for easyJet (ESYJY)

easyJet (OTCMKTS: ESYJY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/1/2021 – easyJet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/20/2021 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/17/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/14/2021 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/14/2021 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/10/2021 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/10/2021 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating.

Shares of easyJet stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 31,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,580. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5097 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

