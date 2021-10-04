Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ElringKlinger (ZIL2)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ElringKlinger (ETR: ZIL2) recently:

10/1/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/30/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/23/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €6.50 ($7.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

9/17/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

9/17/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €12.80 ($15.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/2/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

8/27/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

8/6/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/6/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

8/5/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €11.70 ($13.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/5/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €13.50 ($15.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

Shares of ETR:ZIL2 traded down €0.23 ($0.27) during trading on Monday, hitting €11.36 ($13.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $719.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of €13.46 and a 200-day moving average of €14.12. ElringKlinger AG has a 12 month low of €6.27 ($7.38) and a 12 month high of €18.18 ($21.39).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

