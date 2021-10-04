Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Owlet (NYSE:OWLT)

Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 8,597 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 588% compared to the average volume of 1,250 call options.

NYSE OWLT traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.20. 205,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,699. Owlet has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Owlet will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OWLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Owlet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Owlet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Owlet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

