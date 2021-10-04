Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.46.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Barclays started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $38.81 on Monday. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 99.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 107,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

