IONChain (IONC) Price Reaches $0.0021

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. IONChain has a total market cap of $255,698.85 and $3,287.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 79.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,257.60 or 0.08619036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00054276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.32 or 0.00275971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00114450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

