IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Stock Price Up 5%

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF)’s share price rose 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 16,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 424,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73.

About IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

