IRISnet (IRIS) One Day Volume Hits $8.39 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $118.98 million and $8.39 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,040,842,499 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,183,688 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

