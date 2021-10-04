iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.0% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,983,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,860,000 after purchasing an additional 89,363 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.85. The stock had a trading volume of 725,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,738,606. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $69.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average is $64.71.

