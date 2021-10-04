iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Purchased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.11. 4,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,938. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.89 and a twelve month high of $109.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

