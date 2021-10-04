iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Position Lifted by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,666,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.11. 4,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,938. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.89 and a 1 year high of $109.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

