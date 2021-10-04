iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 938,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,908 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $69,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,362,700 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.82.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.