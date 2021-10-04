iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) is Stokes Family Office LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,833 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 4.1% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $28,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,324 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.53.

