iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Short Interest Up 52.6% in September

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.56% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ EMIF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

