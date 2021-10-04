iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Up 45.7% in September

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:HYXF traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,206. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.20% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

