iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Up 45.7% in September

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ:HYXF traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,206. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.28.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.
See Also: Dual Listing
