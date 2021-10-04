iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the August 31st total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUSC. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,646.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,368,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,708 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,568,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,910,000 after buying an additional 769,257 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6,341.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after buying an additional 345,837 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,390,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,485,000.

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $27.63 on Monday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

