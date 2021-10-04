iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 261,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 49,969 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,205,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 65.2% during the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 97.2% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of ICLN stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.15. 223,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,114,104. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.