iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Short Interest Down 28.5% in September

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the August 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of IBTE stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.66 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 50.93% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

