iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Short Interest Down 28.5% in September

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the August 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of IBTE stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.66 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.
