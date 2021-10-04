iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Trimmed by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $14,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,893,000 after buying an additional 111,904 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.71. 467,526 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.