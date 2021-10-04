iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Acquired by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Germany ETF accounts for 1.4% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $779,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter worth about $847,000. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 55,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,444,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,541,000 after acquiring an additional 324,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 92.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period.

EWG traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.62. 441,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,005. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

