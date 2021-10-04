iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,748 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 270,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter.

MUB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,586. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

