iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) is Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.77% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REZ. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 149.1% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 173,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 103,991 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,847,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $2,354,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 90.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REZ stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.45. 2,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,418. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $92.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.65.

