iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,110,000 after buying an additional 412,694 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,889,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,160,478,000 after buying an additional 141,483 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,559,000 after buying an additional 70,050 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,830,000 after buying an additional 25,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,844,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $6.46 on Monday, reaching $270.51. The stock had a trading volume of 117,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,479. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.89 and a 200 day moving average of $268.36. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.63 and a 12-month high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.