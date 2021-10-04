iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 155,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,477,464 shares.The stock last traded at $78.19 and had previously closed at $79.16.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average of $78.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

