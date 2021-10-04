iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2,891.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431,830 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $35,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,180,000 after buying an additional 64,587 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,108,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,952,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter.

IWR opened at $79.16 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.87 and a twelve month high of $82.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

