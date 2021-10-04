iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 34,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 895,063 shares.The stock last traded at $111.55 and had previously closed at $113.07.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.85 and its 200-day moving average is $110.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after buying an additional 1,275,109 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,982,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,617,000 after purchasing an additional 73,575 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,407,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,512,000 after purchasing an additional 59,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,416,000 after purchasing an additional 320,752 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,444 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

