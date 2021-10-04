iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after acquiring an additional 452,127 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $266.34. The company had a trading volume of 74,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,893. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $184.12 and a one year high of $277.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.67.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

