iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 3.5% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $41,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $264.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,893. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $184.12 and a 1-year high of $277.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.67.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.