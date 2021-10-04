iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $266.17. 74,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,893. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $184.12 and a fifty-two week high of $277.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.67.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.